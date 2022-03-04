Nayanthara, Vinesh Shivam Add This Wonder Car to Their Fleet of Vehicles. Perform Puja

Photos of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan performing a special puja at the Bodyguard Muneeswarar Temple near Chennai Central Station have surfaced online. The celebrity couple has bought the latest version of the Innova car. The photos of the couple went viral as soon they surfaced online.

Nayanthara and Vignesh have been dating for seven years now. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara were struck by cupid’s arrow on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. The couple also got engaged, which was revealed later by Nayanthara on a chat show.

Nayanthara was spotted wearing a ring on her ring finger last year, prompting engagement rumours. Later, on a chat show, Nayanthara revealed her engagement to Vignesh Shivan. On a chat show, hosted by Dhivyadharshini for Vijay TV, Nayanthara was asked about the ring. She said, “It is, without a doubt, my engagement ring. During the lockdown, we got engaged. Only immediate family members attended my engagement because we are a very private family. We will, however, inform everyone about the wedding."

Advertisement

There are also unconfirmed reports that the couple is planning to get married this year.

Nayanthara is also starring in the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which has been written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a Tamil language romantic comedy-drama.

The film is produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in December 2021. However, it was pushed back to April due to post-production delays. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal will now be released on April 28, 2022. It will be released in Telugu with the title Kanmani Rambo Khatija.

The film, Walking/Talking Strawberry Icecream, is also backed by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s production house, Rowdy Pictures. Vignesh has directed Walking/Talking Strawberry Ice Cream.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.