Nayanthara Welcomes New Year in Blue Bling with Beau Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan has wished followers Happy New Year on Instagram by posting two photos with girlfriend Nayanthara. The 'lady superstar' is seen posing with Vignesh is a sequined blue dress, totally in the mood for New Year celebrations.

The two of them are seen affectionately looking at each other in the first photo. It looks like the couple rang in the New Year at a popular restaurant.

Sharing the pictures, Vignesh said, "From Me & Mine to You & Yours. Happy New year dear fellow survivors. Now that we have crossed a very memorable and unforgettable phase of life ! Let’s strive and drive ahead towards an eventful & memorable 2021! Wishing only the best of moments , success , happiness , good health , peace , satisfaction & love in abundance! Good luck to all of us for a wonderful 2021!"

The couple does not shy away from some PDA on social media. While Nayanthara doesn't have a verified account, Vignesh keeps fans updated on their daily life.

Nayanthara and Vignesh recently returned to Chennai. The actress was in Hyderabad for the shooting of Annaatthe, while Vignesh was directing his film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in the city.

The couple returned after the shoot of Annaatthe was halted as 4 crew members tested positive for Covid-19 . The production house released a press note that the rest of the unit, including superstar Rajinikanth, has tested negative for coronavirus .