Nayanthara Won't Do Any Intimate Scene With Male Co-stars After Marrying Vignesh Shivan: Report

Tamil superstar Nayanthara tied the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in a traditional ceremony in Mahabalipuram on June 9. The wedding was attended by many prolific personalities from the film industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, and Boney Kapoor among many others.

Nayanthara will reportedly soon begin shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for their upcoming film ‘Jawan’. However, a new report claims that the actress has categorically refused to do any kind of intimate scenes onscreen after her wedding with Vignesh. According to a Bollywood Hungama report by senior journalist Subhash K Jha, Nayanthara will “no longer do romantic scenes with her male co-stars”.

Earlier, newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan landed in a trouble after their visit to the famous Tirupati temple to seek the deity’s blessings post their wedding. As per reports, they were delivered a legal notice for allegedly wearing footwear inside the temple premises, and for also doing photoshoots.

Following this, Vignesh sent an apology letter addressed to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the temple’s governing body, reported ANI. In the letter, he said he and Nayanthara had plans to tie the knot in the temple but had to cancel due to logistical reasons. To complete the wedding they headed to the temple directly from the wedding to receive the blessings of Lord Balaji. But they had to exit the temple due to the crowd and re-enter at a more relaxed time.

“In the hurry for a quick picture we did not realise we had our footwear on when we got back later for it outside the temple. We are a couple who go to temples regularly and have immense faith in God. We have been to Tirumala almost 5 times in the past 30 days trying to do our wedding there.” Vignesh said in the letter.

Vignesh and Nayanthara dated each other for 7 years before getting married in Mahabalipuram.

