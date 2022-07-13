Nayanthara's 75th Film Announced. Take A Look

South lady superstar Nayanthara’s upcoming project has been announced. The actress, who was last seen on the screen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, will work with director Nilesh Krishnaa. The film is tentatively titled Lady Super Star 75. It is produced by Zee Studios and shooting will begin soon.

Nayanthara’s husband, director Vignesh Shiwan is super proud of his beloved wife. He wrote, “Very proud of my wife Nayanthara. Congrats to the awesome team. I am sure this one is gonna be a solid film. All the best Nilesh, make it huge.” Nayanthara’s last film was directed by Vignesh Shiwan. Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were part of the film.

Very Proud of my wife #LadySuperstar75 #Nayanthara congrats to the awesome team 🙂 am sure this one is gonna be a solid film ! All the best Nilesh 🙂 make it huge https://t.co/lhC21Qpta8 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) July 12, 2022

The comments section was filled with all the love and excitement. One of the fans said, “Wow. This looks humongous.”

Another wrote, “Excited to watch Thalaivi mass content definitely.”

A person said, “Such a great announcement video. Looks Superb. Can’t wait for the next update.”

Apart from Nayanthara, the film will also star Jai and veteran actor Sathyaraj in important roles. Dinesh Krishnan DP, a cinematographer who has worked on movies like Soodhu Kavvum, Kanaa, and Thaana Serndha Koottam among a few others, is a member of the technical team.



