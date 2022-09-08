Nayanthara's First Look from Mohan Raja's Godfather Breaks Internet, Check it Out Now

Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer Telegu film Godfather is one of the most awaited films in Tollywood this year. Helmed by Jayan Mohan Raja, Godfather is a political-action film that has been adapted from the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer. The film will also feature one of the leading actors of Bollywood Salman Khan Now adding to the hype of the film, the makers have released the first look of Nayanthara as Sathyapriya Jaidev.

On Thursday, the Twitter handle of Ram Charan’s venture Konidela Production Company shared a poster of Nayanthara’s character who can be seen working on a typewriter with a tense look on her face. The actress has also draped a simple yet elegant cotton saree. Along with the poster, the caption read, “Introducing Lady Superstar #Nayanthara as ‘Sathyapriya Jaidev’ from the world of #GodFather ❤️🔥First Single update soon🔥 GRAND RELEASE ON OCT 5. Megastar @KChiruTweets @BeingSalmanKhan @jayam_mohanraja @ActorSatyaDev @MusicThaman @LakshmiBhupal @AlwaysRamCharan @ProducerNVP.”

Several fans responded to this exciting announcement. One of them wrote, “I am waiting my Boss ♥️”, another one commented, “Awesome”. Someone also said, “Waiting for Chiru Garu”.

Mohanlal’s blockbuster film Lucifer which marked the directorial debut of Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and he also played a brief cameo in the 2019 film managed to steal the limelight critically and commercially. His role in the Telugu remake is being reprised by Salman Khan who would make his Tollywood debut with the upcoming film.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 5. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Salman Khan, the high-octane flick will also feature Satya Dev and Puri Jagannadh. While Nirav Shah has been roped in to headline cinematography, Thamam S who won his first National Award for Best Music Direction for Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been selected to compose the music for the film.

