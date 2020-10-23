Nayanthara’s ‘Netrikann’ First Look Poster is Out and It's Receiving Praise

The first look of actor Nayanthara from the upcoming film Netrikann is here and everyone is loving it. Tamil director Vignesh Shivan, who is making his debut as a producer with Netrikann is receiving appreciation from the film industry for the first look of his upcoming project.

The first-look of Nayanthara is a side profile of her face, with blood coming out of her forehead. In the background, we can see the image of a person in the mirror.

Sharing the poster, actor Dhivyadharshini praised the people involved in the movie which is being produced by Vignesh’s production house, Rowdy pictures.

In the caption, she called Nayanthara ‘lady superstar’ and wished that their upcoming project would be a blockbuster hit.

Besttt of best wishes to Lady Super Star #Nayanthara n @VigneshShivN n team .... wishing a block buster hit @Milind_Rau pic.twitter.com/C9IlCzfWWJ — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) October 22, 2020

Vignesh responded to her tweet and said that he has always received positive vibes from her.

Thank you so much DD :)) always positive vibes from you https://t.co/fPerKNzJL2 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) October 22, 2020

Vignesh had released the movie’s first look on his Instagram handle, calling Nayanthara ‘powerful’ in his action-thriller production.

Director of National award winning 2008 film Vaaranam Aayiram, Gautham Vasudev Menon also shared the poster on Twitter, congratulating the ‘rowdy’ Vignesh Shivan on Netrikann.

Congratulations to the one and only Rowdy- Vignesh Shivan on Netrikannஎல்லாமே இனிமேல் நல்லாதான் நடக்கும்பட்டாசு சும்மாவே கொளுத்தாம வெடிக்கும்All the best Nayanthara and Milind! pic.twitter.com/Xoat5l5lnB — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) October 22, 2020

30-year-old music composer Anirudh Ravichander also shared the first look of Nayanthara from Netrikann with his 7.8 million followers. Apart from Vignesh and Nayanthara, he tagged Netrikann’s director Milind Rau and music composer Girishh Gopalakrishnan in the tweet and wished them best for the movie.

Reacting to the poster, actor Raashi Khanna, who works in Telugu and Tamil languages films, wrote that she loves the first-look of the film. Quote-tweeting her, Vignesh thanked Raashi.

Nayanthara and Vignesh will be collaborating for the second time in Netrikann. Before this, Nayantara worked in Vignesh’s 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and bagged a Filmfare award for the same.

The two have reportedly been together since 2015. Talking about their relationship, Vignesh commented in August 2020 that they are right now concentrating on their career. “When we get bored with dating, we will get married. When we do decide to get married, we will let you guys know,” he had said speaking to Behindwoods, reported NDTV.

