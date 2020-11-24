Nayanthara’s Pic with 'Nizhal' Co-star Kunchacko Boban and His Family Goes Viral

Nayanthara is busy working for her just announced project, Nizhal. The forthcoming Malayalam film will also feature Kunchacko Boban as the male protagonist. Nayanthara’s first look poster was presented on the occasion of her birthday on November 18. The cast and crew of Nizhal are putting up in Kochi, where they are shooting for the current schedule. A picture from the sets has recently surfaced and is massively trending online.

The 36-year-old actress is seen posing for the camera with her co-star Kunchacko. His wife Priya Ann Samuel and their adorable son, who visited the sets recently, are also seen in the picture. Since being shared by Nayanthara’s fan page on Twitter, the picture has been widely posted across social media platforms. In the click now winning the internet, Nayanthara is wearing a lovely printed dress as she holds Kunchacko’s son in her arms.

To mark Nayanthara’s birthday, Kunchacko shared the poster introducing the actress’ character on Instagram. In the poster, she looks pretty in a pink salwar suit. In the caption, Kunchacko wrote, "Happiest of Birthday wishes to the stylish Lady Superstar!!! NAYANTHARA in NIZHAL. Welcome back to Mollywood!!!"

Nizhal, directed by Appu N Bhattathiri, will be Nayanthara’s first Mollywood film after the 2019 rom-com Love Action Drama alongside Nivin Pauly. In addition to Tamil, Nayanthara is known for her works in Malayalam language cinema. She also made her acting debut with the Mollywood film Manassinakkare (2003) with Jayaram.

The popular actress has also been receiving lauds and praises for her look in the upcoming film, Netrikann. The teaser of the upcoming thriller film was also unveiled on the actress’ birthday. Netrikann is written and directed by Milind Rau and bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara also has an Tamil action drama titled Annaatthe. The film directed by Siva will also star Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Keerthy Suresh and Prakash Raj.