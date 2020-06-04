Nayanthara's Pics from Mookuthi Amman Shoot Send Fans Into Frenzy, See Here

RJ Balaji on Thursday took to Twitter to share glimpses from the sets of his directorial debut Mookuthi Amman. The pictures feature South superstar Nayanthara, who is playing the titular role in the upcoming film. The movie was slated to release in the month of May but the same has been deferred due to the pandemic. Balaji is jointly directing the film with N J Saravanan.

In the snaps, Nayanthara can be seen all-decked up as Goddess Amman as she poses for the lens with Bajali. The devotional film will see Balaji portray the character of a middle-class guy, who has three sisters. Sharing the pictures, RJ Balaji wrote, “Working stills.”

The makers have resumed the post-production work for the film after getting a nod from the state government.



In an interview with sify.com, Balaji told Mookuthi Amman will only be released in theaters once moviegoers are ready to visit cinema halls.

Nayanthara was last seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar. She will also be seen in romantic-comedy Kaathu Vaakula and Rendu Kadhal. The Vigensh Shivan’s directorial also features Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will see Nayanthara and Samantha share the screen space for the first time. It is also for the second time where Vignesh, Vijay and Nayanthara are teaming up for a film. The trio had earlier worked together for 2015 released "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan".