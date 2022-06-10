Nayanthara’s Wedding Outfit Has Everyone Talking. Details Inside

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the nuptial knot on June 9. And, pictures and videos from their wedding album have spread like wildfire. Nayanthara looked like a vision in a vermilion red custom-made saree by Monica and Karishma. The tone-on-tone embroidery on the overall saree was inspired by the carvings of the temples of Hoysala.

As per the couture, “In a thoughtful tribute to the actor’s love for tradition, Monica & Karishma reimagined Goddess Lakshmi motifs as bajubandh on the sleeves of the blouse. In addition, the Fourth Vow running across the ensemble has been personalized with the couple’s names, symbolizing togetherness, commitment and mutual respect.”

Nayanthara teamed it with an elaborate emerald jewellery set. She went for a statement choker followed by a polki set and a tumble necklace. She completed the look by picking heritage polki and cabochon emerald studs and an emerald and diamond maang tikka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Vignesh Shivan sticked to the traditional roots as he picked a veshti, kurta and shawl, all handcrafted, for the wedding day. His outfit resonates with the four pheras signifying Dharma, Arth, Kama and Moksha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

The wedding took place at the Star Hotel on Beach Road near Mamallapuram. The venue was set up in a huge glass house. It was reported that only about 100 people, including their close friends and family members, were invited to the wedding. They got married at 10:20 on June 9. Twenty priests performed the ceremony at their wedding. Priests came from Mylapore, Thiruthani, Vadapalani and Kalikambal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

A few prominent celebrities were invited to the wedding, including superstar Rajinikanth, King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan, director Mani Ratnam, Sarathkumar, and Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi, director KS Ravikumar, Aadli, Nelson, Ponvannan, Kerala actor Dileep and many more.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.