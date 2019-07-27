Take the pledge to vote

Nazar Actress Sonyaa Ayodhya All Set to Join Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Report

As per reports, Sonyaa Ayodhya will play an important role in Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan- starrer 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay.'

News18.com

Updated:July 27, 2019, 11:03 AM IST
Nazar Actress Sonyaa Ayodhya All Set to Join Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Report
Image of Sonyaa Ayodhya, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, courtesy of Instagram
Reportedly, Kasautii Zindagii Kay will see the entry of Nazar fame Sonyaa Ayodhya. The actress has been hired to play a prominent character in the daily soap, which also features Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Karan Singh Grover in lead roles.

As per newsjizz.in, a source close to the production house revealed, “Sonyaa has been roped in to play Tanvi, a glamorous, rich & elegant lady, who stays with the Bajaj family. Rishabh's ( Karan Singh Grover ) aunt treats her like her own daughter."

The publication further added Sonyaa's comments on her casting in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It quoted the actress saying, ""Yes, I had given the look test for the show last week & got a confirmation recently. As of now, that's all I can reveal."

Sonyaa has been missing in action on Nazar for the last few months. When asked whether she has quit the show, she responded by saying, "I have not shot for ‘ Nazar ’ since two months & I am not sure about the future of my track. I won't confirm or deny whether I have quit the show or not."

Earlier in July, it was announced that Alka Amin will be joining the show as an antagonist. Alka will be seen playing Mr Rishabh Bajaj's aunt, the only person he calls family in the show.

Currently, Kasautii Zindagii Kay happens to one of the most popular shows on Indian television with high TRP rates. Parth plays the role of Anurag Basu in this much-loved show whereas Erica plays the role of the naive and innocent Prerna.

