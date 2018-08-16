English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nazar Na Lag Jaaye from Stree Brings Out Sentiments of First Love, Watch Video
After making the audience dance to the tunes of 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Kamariya', 'Stree' makers are up with a new song 'Nazar Na Lag Jaaye' to strike a love note
A Still from YouTube
Stree has been creating a buzz among audiences for quite some time now. From its story-line to its soundtrack, it has taken the internet by storm. After making viewers dance to the tunes of Milegi Milegi and Kamariya, Stree's makers are out with a new song Nazar Na Lag Jaaye, with a distinct love note. The romantic ballad sung by Ash King and Sachin-Jigar stars Shradhha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and presents the budding romance between the two characters as they stroll in a fair. The soothing track is written by VAYU and composed by Sachin-Jigar.
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to share the song and wrote, "Pehla pyaar bahut keemti hota hai, buri nazar se bachaake rakhna! #NazarNaLagJaaye out now".
The earlier released songs were pepped up dance numbers that were well appreciated by the audiences. Set in a royal court we see Shraddha and Rajkummar barring the song with their high energy levels in Milegi Milegi. While in Kamariya we see Nora Fatehi killing it with her belly dance.
Stree is a horror comedy directed by Amar Kaushik. Apart from the lead, Stree's ensemble cast include Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles. The film is set to hit the screens on August 31st.
