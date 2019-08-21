Nazriya Nazim-Fahadh Faasil Celebrate 5 Years of Togetherness, See Pic

Malayalam stars Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are the cutest couple without a doubt. The celeb couple is celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today on August 21, 2019. To celebrate the togetherness, the Bangalore Days actress shared an adorable picture with hubby on social media.

In a selfie shared on Facebook, Nazriya wrote, “Happy anniversary baby! 5 years and forever to go (I can’t believe it) #lifesbestgift.”

Recently, on Faasil’s birthday earlier this month, Nazariya shared a heartwarming post for her husband, calling him ‘the love of her life’.

The Mollywood stars Fahadh and Nazriya got married in 2014, after working together in Bangalore Days. They fell in love while shooting for the Anjali Menon-directorial. One of the most celebrated weddings in the Malayalam cinema, the marriage was followed by a grand reception at Fahadh’s hometown Alappuzha.

While Nazriya stayed away from her career for a period of 4 years, she made her comeback with Malayalam drama Koode, which also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy in other lead roles. The movie was directed by Anjali Menon, and showed Prithviraj and Nazriya playing siblings in the plot.

On the other hand, Faasil began the year 2019 on a promising note with Tamil drama Super Deluxe. The actor also played a lead character in Malayalam movie Kumbalangi Nights. Currently, both Faasil and Nazriya are working together in Anwar Rasheed’s movie titled ‘Trance’.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.