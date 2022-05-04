Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil Wish Their Fans Eid Mubarak With This Adorable Picture

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, many celebrities wish their fans Eid Mubarak. Popular couple Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil have also wished their fans on Eid via Instagram. Nazriya shared an adorable picture in which the couple can be seen hugging and revelling in each other’s company. Nazriya has written “Eid Mubarak” in the caption.

The loved up picture of Nazriya and Fahad has broken the Internet and received around one million likes on Instagram. It is worth mentioning that Nazriya Nazim has an impressive social media presence with over 5.5 million followers on Instagram. Nazriya often delights her fans by posting gorgeous photos of herself.

The duo regularly gives couple goals to their fans. While Fahadh Faasil is not on social media, Nazriya makes sure that she keeps treating her fans with stunning pictures on Instagram.

The couple lives in a beautiful house in Kochi and Nazriya often gives a sneak peek into their luxurious house. The balcony of their house offers a scenic view of the city.

Nazriya and Fahad got married in 2014 and are a perfect example of a match made in heaven. Their wedding was one of the most celebrated weddings in the Malayalam film industry. They even had a grand reception at Fahadh’s hometown in Alappuzha.

Fahadh and Nazriya fell in love after working together in Bangalore. They fell in love while shooting for a film directed by Anjali Menon.

After marriage, Nazriya took a sabbatical for 4 years and made a comeback with the Malayalam drama Koode, which also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.