NBC Sets Premiere Date For 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Season 2

Los Angeles: The second season of the popular musical comedy-drama “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will arrive on January 5, NBC has announced. The series, created and run by Austin Winsberg, follows Zoey, a young woman who has the ability to witness the inner thoughts and emotions of those around her coming to life through song and dance.

Jane Levy plays the titular role in the show, whose season one premiered in January. The first season of the musical drama saw Zoey trying to adapt living with her new “power” as well as maintain a work-life balance.

According to Variety, the new season will continue to follow Zoey and her family as they grieve the loss of their patriarch (played by Peter Gallagher), while she still hears the inner emotions of those around her expressed in song. The show also features Skylar Astin, Lauren Graham, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Mary Steenburgen, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant and Kapil Talwalkar.

Harvey Guillen will join the cast in the second season.