NBK107 Producers Face Difficulty as Budget of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film Goes Up: Report

Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently busy with the shooting of his film which is temporarily titled NBK107. Reportedly, the producers of this forthcoming movie are facing a difficult situation with the budget. As per Great Andhra, the situation arose when the fixed budget of NBK107 shot up due to multiple unexpected delays. If the report is to be believed, then the producers have not disclosed their ongoing financial struggle to the veteran actor as of yet.

According to the report, the makers were supposed to begin shooting an action sequence in Turkey during the first week of August. However, it was delayed due to the unfortunate demise of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s sister. After the delay, a meeting was organized to discuss the financial situation of the project. A film production house majorly does bulk bookings in advance to avail discounts and offers. Any last-minute change in the scheduled booking can cost the producers over crores.

Something similar apparently happened with the producers of NBK107 but the portal’s source has claimed that the producers have kept this fact hidden from the lead actor.

It is important to note that the team behind NBK107 has not issued any official statement regarding the matter. In addition to this, Nandamuri Balakrishna also hasn’t addressed the issue publicly. Details regarding the film budget can only be confirmed when both parties share an official statement.

Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the Telugu masala actioner is bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Besides Balakrishna, NBK107 also stars an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Honey Rose, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Duniya Vijay.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s last film was Boyapati Srinu-directed action drama Akhanda. This movie also starred Praya Jaiswal, Srikanth, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles.

