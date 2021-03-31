NCB Arrests Actor Ajaz Khan After 8 Hours of Interrogation in Connection with Drug Case

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after 8 hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case. The actor was detained by the NCB on Tuesday, an official said, after his name cropped up during interrogation of drug peddler Shadab Batata.

Early on Wednesday morning, the actor was arrested. “NCB has arrested Actor Ajaz Khan, after 8 hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case: Narcotics Control Bureau," ANI tweeted.

Khan was taken into custody after he visited the NCB office. The probe team also conducted searches at Andheri and Lokhandwala areas along with Khan in connection with the case. Khan landed in Mumbai only on Tuesday.

While speaking to media persons outside the NCB office in south Mumbai, Khan had claimed he was not detained but himself came to meet the officers.

Last year, a case was registered against the actor for indulging in acts of defamation, hate speech and violation of prohibitory orders. However, he was granted bail by Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate court on a surety of Rs 1 lakh