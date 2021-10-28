When Shah Rukh Khan was Fined by NCB's Sameer Wankhede in 2011

Sameer Wankhede has been in the spotlight ever since the war on drugs has been waged by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Most recently, Wankhede has been in news as the leading man on the case that concerns the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise matter.

Before handling narcotics operations, the 2008 batch IRS officer Wankhede worked in the customs and service tax departments. In 2011, he headed the customs department at the Mumbai airport where he interrogated many celebrities. Aryan Khan’s case is not the first time when Wankhede has come face to face with Khan. In 2011, the Bollywood star was fined Rs 1.5 lakh at the airport for carrying excess luggage. It was Wankhede who had interrogated him at that time. The actor had arrived at Mumbai airport after a family vacation in Holland and London. During that time, Wankhede was the assistant commissioner of customs stationed at the airport. Interesting co-incidence?

Wankhede was the one who probed actress Rhea Chakraborty’s drugs conspiracy link in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Wankhede is married to popular Marathi actress Kranti Redkar who has worked with actor Ajay Devgn in his 2003 film Gangajal. Wankhede and Kranti tied the knot in March 2017 in a private wedding ceremony.

In 2013, Wankhede caught singer Mika Singh at the Mumbai airport with foreign currency. The top cop has also raided properties owned by many Bollywood celebs, including Anurag Kashyap, Vivek Oberoi and Ram Gopal Varma.

