NCB Denies Making 'Bollywood List' in Drugs Case Based on Rhea Chakraborty's Confession: Report

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for their link to the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case, has denied that she, during interrogation, gave names of 25 A-listers in the film industry who consumed drugs with her and the late actor. It was recently reported that the central investigating agency had drawn up a list of celebs consuming drugs from Rhea's confession, which included the names of Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

Now, NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra has denied preparing any such list of Bollywood celebrities. According to Free Press Journal, Malhotra said, "We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It’s getting confused with Bollywood."

When asked about the reports, he added, "The names have not been zeroed upon." On Saturday, Times Now had reported that Rhea had told Rakul and Sara consumed drugs with her and Sushant in his Lonavala farmhouse. Sushant and Sara had appeared in Kedarnath together, which was the latter's debut film.

After the report of Rhea naming Bollywood celebrities surfaced in media, various rumours circulated on the internet about Sara and Rakul being summoned by the NCB. However, the tweets were made by fake accounts and were later taken down.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai sessions court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Rhea, along with her brother Showik and four others. Their bail applications were rejected by judge G B Gurao of the special court hearing cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande had opposed their bail, saying that Rhea and Showik financed and arranged drugs.

All the six accused - including Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Swant, Abdul Basit and Zaid Vilatra - are likely to move the Bombay High Court for bail, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said shortly after the ruling.