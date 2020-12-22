NCB Finds Arjun Rampal Arranged Backdated Prescription for Banned Tablets Through Relative

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was questioned on Monday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for close to six hours. The interrogation was in connection with a raid conducted at his residence last month, where the agency had found tablets banned under the NDPS Act.

During investigations, the anti-drug agency is said to have found the actor had arranged for a backdated prescription for the tablets illegally through a relative.

He was interrogated for nearly 7 hours on November 13 after the NCB raided his home and took away nearly a dozen electronic gadgets besides some (medical) tablets. Later, he had told media persons that he has handed over a medical prescription of a particular painkiller which the NCB took up for prescription. The prescription was reportedly issued by a Delhi-based psychiatrist named Dr Rohit Garg.

"The matter is sub-judice. I cannot reveal anything. But I have shared all the necessary details with the NCB and recorded my statement before the magistrate. It is my moral responsibility to cooperate with the agency," Garg told reporters in Delhi.

Garg, in his statement, has told the NCB that he was unaware of the probe. He was approached by a relative of Arjun Ramapl through a common friend. The relative said that she has anxiety and requested for a backdated prescription.

"During the probe, we have found a contravention of the NDPS Act in his previous statement and the prescription that he has submitted. As far as the prescription is concerned, it is established that he has committed an offence which can be investigated under Section 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS Act," Mid-Day quoted a senior NCB officer as saying.