NCB Questions Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Nigam Lambasts Labour Ministry

Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan reached NCB office today to join the ongoing probe into the drugs case, which is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). As per NCB sources to CNN-News18, Deepika has admitted that the phone number in the 2017 WhatsApp chats belongs to her, however, she has refused to consume drugs. Shraddha and Sara too denied drugs consumption.

Sonu Nigam has lambasted the Ministry of Labour for retweeting a tweet from a fake account made in the name of the singer. On Instagram, where he has a verified account, Sonu shared a video grousing about the ministry's twitter handle.

Veteran poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Friday took a jibe at news television channels that have been highlighting a house party organised by Karan Johar last year. A video of the party has gone viral on social media.

Akhtar tweeted from his verified account, noting how television channels were more concerned about Johar's house party of last year instead of talking about the controversial farm Bills passed recently by Parliament.

Former actress and BJP MP Roopa Ganguly, in a conversation with News18, said that she has heard many actresses names in drugs connection. "But I know only Deepika Padukone, Dia Mirza very well, and Sara Ali khan from new generations of Bollywood," Ganguly said, and added that those actresses' connection is surprising, "not only for us and the industry, but for their fans as well.

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on September 25 at the age of 74, was laid to rest today at his farmhouse at Thamaraipakkam near Chennai. A large number of people had gathered at his residence on Friday to have a last glimpse of the singer and pay their respects. Later in the evening, his body was taken to his farmhouse on the outskirts of Chennai where the last rites were held on Saturday morning.

