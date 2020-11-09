NCB Raids Actor Arjun Rampal's Residence in Mumbai

In a recent development in alleged Bollywood drug nexus, the Narcotics Control Bureau team has raided the residence of leading Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, reports news agency ANI.

Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid at the premises of actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai(file pic) pic.twitter.com/QZGj900hNb — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

The NCB had previously taken Arjun's partner Gabriella Demetriades's brother Agisilaos in custody over connections with peddlers arrested in an ongoing drug-probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

This comes a day after Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's house was raided by the NCB in relation to a drug case. "We have arrested Firoz Nadiadwala's wife under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is on," NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede said.

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades, who was arrested in connection with a drug case by the NCB, was granted bail by a special court on Friday. However, the agency took Agisilaos into custody again in relation to another drug case. Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades is of South African nationality.

NCB officials involved in the case had alleged that Agisilaos was arrested after it came to the fore that he was in touch with the drug peddlers arrested in Sushant's case.