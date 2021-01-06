NCB Summons Arjun Rampal's Sister for Questioning in Drugs Case

Arjun Rampal's sister has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with a drugs case. Rampal had himself appeared before the anti-drug agency in November and December last year in connection with the case.

Arjun's sister Komal Rampal is a Miss India finalist (1994), ex-air hostess and currently a spa consultant. She will reportedly appear in front of the NCB at 11am on Wednesday.

The NCB has said that the actor might be called again for questioning due to 'discrepancy' in his statement. The anti-drugs agency raided the residence of the actor on November 9 and seized some electronic gadgets. The actor was grilled by the NCB, after reportedly banned tablets were found at his residence.

His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours the same day. Rampal and Demetriades were allegedly roped in by the NCB after they discovered the involvement of the latter’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades in drug cases and found that he was in touch with many Bollywood celebrities, an NCB officer said.

Arjun started the new year with a lengthy post saying he has never been on the wrong side of the law. "I would like to assure each and every one of you that I am well aware of my responsibility as a celebrity, a father and a citizen of a country I love dearly that I have never been on the wrong side of the law. You all have nothing to fear or speculate as I have done nothing wrong," he said.