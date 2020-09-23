NCB Summons Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet in Drugs Probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau investigating the Bollywood-drugs nexus related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has summoned actresses Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet and Deepika Padukone for questioning. According to CNN-News18, top sources in the NCB have said that the actresses have been summoned after their names cropped up during questioning and in WhatsApp chats during the probe.

As per sources, Deepika will be called for questioning on September 25 while Rakul Preet will be questioned on September 24. Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned for questioning on September 24.

A senior NCB official related to the probe told IANS, "Summons have been issued to Deepika, Sara, Shraddha and Rakul for questioning. Besides four Bollywood actors, the NCB has also summoned fashion designer Simone Khambatta." The official said that the actors have been summoned after several alleged chats of them discussing drugs came to the fore during the investigation.

This happened after talent manager Jaya Saha, who has emerged as a person of interest for the NCB in the ongoing probe, confessed to procuring drugs for actress Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and film producer Madhu Mantena, sources have said. Jaya's leaked chats with Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others has led to the exposure of an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus.

WhatsApp chats accessed by the NCB have revealed drugs such as marijuana, CBD oil (an extract of cannabis), cocaine and MDMA being used in Bollywood parties.

The NCB has accessed details of a June 22 chat ofMadhu Mantena asking Jaya Saha for drugs. The NCB is in possession of this drugs conversation between the two and CNN News18 has learnt that possibility of Jaya's arrest is likely.