NCB Summons Sushant Singh Rajput’s Domestic Helps for Questioning

Just a day after Sushant Singh Rajput’s former flatmate Siddharth Pithani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an ongoing investigation into the drugs angle in the death of the Bollywood actor, his house helps at the time, Neeraj and Keshav, have also been summoned by the anti-drugs agency for questioning.

News agency ANI reported, “After Siddharth Pithani’s arrest, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former domestic helps Neeraj and Keshav for questioning, in the drugs case linked to Rajput’s death: NCB Mumbai.”

The the narcotics angle in the Sushant death case has seen big names of Bollywood being dragged as well with several arrests having been effected, including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, both of whom are out on bail in the matter.

The drug angle in the case has seen the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) having summoned Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preeet Singh for questioning. The arrest of Siddharth Pithani, the latest in the high-profile case, is also related to the NCB investigation. Total arrests in the case now stands reportedly at 35.

