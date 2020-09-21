NCB to Call Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for Questioning, Surprise 'Friends' Reunion at Emmys 2020

Widening its probe into the drugs angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will summon Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet for questioning. Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha reached the NCB-SIT's office on Monday afternoon for questioning in connection with the agency's probe into the drugs angle in the actor's death case.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Monday. One of the highlights of the awards night was when Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, Friends cast, reunited on-screen.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has claimed that initially, actress Parineeti Chopra did not want to work with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Speaking to journalist Faye D'Souza, Anurag said Sushant was supposed to do Hasee Toh Phasee with him and for it, he reached out to Parineeti Chopra to play the lead. However, the actress said she doesn’t want to work with a television actor.

A throwback picture of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar meeting WWE champion Kane in his 2009 visit to India is going viral on the internet. Akshay's son Aarav had also met the wrestler.

Kangana Ranaut on Monday denied the Mumbai civic body's claim in the Bombay High Court that she had made illegal structural alterations at her Pali Hill bungalow, part of which was demolished on September 9. In a rejoinder affidavit filed in response to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) reply to her plea, Ranaut stated she didn't make any structural changes or repairs illegally.

