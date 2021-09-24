NCB Unhappy with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Getting Bail in Drugs Case

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested after the NCB conducted a raid at their Andheri home on November 21 last year, on charges of possession of a small quantity of marijuana and consumption of drugs. Now the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has said that the magistrate court’s order granting bail to Bharti and her husband in a drugs case is setting a “dangerous signal in society".

According to reports, the NCB told a sessions court in Mumbai on Thursday (September 23) that the decision had set a “dangerous signal in society that high profile offenders can be spared easily at the cost of divine establishment principles, without hearing the prosecution side".

After the November 21 arrest, the couple had moved court for bail on November 22 and it was granted by a magistrate’s court after the NCB and the public prosecutor representing the investigating agency failed to appear before the court to make submissions on the bail pleas. They had to deposit a security sum of Rs 15,000 each.

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have worked on many television shows together. Last year, the duo produced a comedy series, titled Funhit Mein Jaari under their banner H3 Entertainment. The production company was started by Haarsh and Bharti in 2017. Funhit Mein Jaari aired on SAB TV channel from August 22 to January 30. Reportedly, SAB TV has now shelved the second season of the show.

As per a report in The Times of India, the channel does not want Bharti and Haarsh to produce Funhit Mein Jaari 2. Harsh said, “We got a call from the channel, saying that they had budget issues."

Haarsh confirmed that the shooting did not start. “The second lockdown happened around the time we were supposed to start shooting. Then it all got pushed.”

Bharti Singh and Harsh were all set to begin the shoot once Daman was finalised as the location but things didn’t take off. “It was around this time that we got that call from the channel. We earnestly look forward to working with the same channel again. We understand that the present times are tough,” Haarsh added.

The report mentioned that SAB TV’s AVP Kanika Dua refused to comment on the development.

Speaking to IVMBuzz about the show, last year, Bharti said, “FMJ is our attempt to carefully bring happiness in people’s lives during these unprecedented times. The entire FMJ family has worked hard to create and deliver the content of the show.”

The show featured Krushna Abhishek, Jasmin Bhasin and Mubeen Saudagar. Krushna and Bharti are also co-stars in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Bharti and Haarsh recently launched a new YouTube channel, called Bharti TV. They are all set to launch their first show titled, ‘The Great Indian Game Show’, which will be released soon. Currently, the couple co-host the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. They together hosted a special segment during the finale night of Bigg Boss OTT.

