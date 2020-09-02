NCB Uses Leads From Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case to Probe Bollywood's Links With Drug Mafia

The Narcotics Control Bureau’s investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has once again put the spotlight on Bollywood’s alleged nexus with the drug mafia. The NCB was the third central agency to join the probe into the actor’s death and sources aware of the developments said that it is close to making a “big drugs bust."

Officials told News18 that NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana had made a secret visit to Mumbai recently and created a special team, monitored by Deputy Director General (Western Zone), to probe the film industry’s connections to a drug cartel in Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gujarat.

While the probe into the death of the actor, being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation, is still at an early stage, sources said the NCB is making progress in the unearthing of a drug racket.

The CBI has so far conducted four rounds of questioning with Rhea Chakraborty, focusing mainly on her relationship with Sushant Singh and their financial dealings. Sources have said that the CBI has so far found no evidence to suggest this was a case of murder and is mainly focusing on the abetment to suicide charge for its probe. They said the CBI is in no hurry to arrest her or anyone else in the case without evidence.

The NCB, officials said, may wait for the CBI inquiry to finish its probe before questioning the main players involved in the case, but its probe is continuing behind the scenes.

The agency had on Tuesday detained an alleged contraband dealer who has “links” with its probe in the drug trafficking case following the death of Sushant Singh. The man, who has not been identified, caught by the federal anti-narcotics agency is allegedly involved in the supply of narcotics in the high-end party circles of Mumbai.

The agency had filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) after the Enforcement Directorate, also probing the death case of the 34-year-old actor, shared with it a report after it cloned two mobile phones of Rhea Chakraborty.

As per officials, the mobile phone chats and messages indicated procurement and consumption of drugs and these leads were shared by the ED with the NCB and the CBI. The NCB, as part of a linked operation, also seized about 3.5 kg of bud or curated marijuana from foreign post offices in Delhi and Mumbai.