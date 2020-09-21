NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Says They're Waiting for Formal Complaint in Anurag Kashyap's #MeToo Allegation

National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma has said that they are awaiting a formal complaint from actress Payal Ghosh, who recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her back in 2015. Sharma said that if the allegation is true, the police will investigate and the matter will be taken to court.

Talking to Times of India, the NCW chief said, "I have just checked my email and not received any mail from the actress. Once I receive the complaint, it will be forwarded it to the concerned police and they will have to investigate it as it is 2015 case. We will also be taking legal opinion on the same."

She further added that even though there will be a lack of evidence as the incident allegedly took place five years ago, the NCW will try their best to investigate the matter.

Speaking about the accuser's statement, Sharma said, "Payal will have to record her statement in front of a magistrate and then it becomes the court's prerogative what to do. But my aim at NCW is if at all the allegation is true it will have to go to the court."

The actress accusing Kashyap of #MeToo had said in a viral video that the director had tried to force himself on her during their third meeting at his Versova residence. Sharma had responded to the actress on Twitter and asked her to lodge a formal complaint with the body.