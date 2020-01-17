Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NCW Shuts Down Anu Malik Harassment Case Due to 'Lack of Evidence'

Following the sexual harassment allegations, Anu Malik was made to step down from Indian Idol as a judge last year.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2020, 2:48 PM IST
NCW Shuts Down Anu Malik Harassment Case Due to 'Lack of Evidence'
Bollywood music composer Anu Malik has been fired from the singing reality show Indian Idol by Sony Entertainment Television in the wake of the numerous allegations of sexual harassment that have been levelled against him by multiple women. (Image: Yogen Shah)

The harassment case against Anu Malik has now come to a conclusion and is now sealed. The National Commission For Women shut the case down citing reasons as "lack of communication/substantial evidence sought from the complainant."

A report from Mumbai Mirror shared the official statement made by the NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma.

"Responding to a complaint, we wrote to the complainant. She said she was traveling and whenever she returns, she will visit us. We waited for around 45 days. We had also asked for some documents, but after that, she never responded. The complainant had informed us that there are more women who have complaints against Anu Malik and we told her that they can also file a complaint with us but none of them have responded yet. This is not a permanent closure of the case. If the complainant comes forward or brings more evidence or submits any kind of document, we can reopen it."

The report also claimed that Barnali Shome, Under Secretary of the NCW, had written a letter to Madhuri Malhotra, head of Standards & Practices at Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited dated January 3, 2020. In the letter, Shome stated that the NCW had taken notice of Sona Mohapatra's Twitter post alleging that Sony ignoring the testimonies of multiple women of sexual harassment and assault had made Any Malik “a judge for youngsters on national television”, the report added.

Following these allegations, Anu Malik was made to step down from Indian Idol as a judge earlier last year. He later returned to the show which resulted in a backlash from audiences. This resulted in Malik stepping down a second time.

whatsapp

