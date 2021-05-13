NCW Takes Cognizance of Shweta Tiwari's Video Accusing Abhinav Kohli of Domestic Abuse

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Mumbai police seeking their intervention in a case in which actor Shweta Tiwari shared a CCTV video of her ex-husband purportedly assaulting her and her son. The NCW also tweeted that they are perturbed by this reported incident and have taken cognizance of the matter.

The NCW has also provided a link to its story of the same.

@NCWIndia is perturbed by this reported incident and has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to DGP Maharashtra asking to immediately into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.https://t.co/Tdqsgo7FBp— NCW (@NCWIndia) May 12, 2021

A letter from NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale read, “The National Commission for Women has come across a media post captioned ‘Shweta Tiwari shares shocking CCTV video of ex-husband Abhinav Kohli physically abusing her and son Reyansh’ wherein it can be seen that the accused is trying to snatch the boy from Shweta Tiwari even though the child does not want to go to him. In the hustle, Shweta Tiwari falls on the ground. The accused continues to create ruckus after getting inside the house as well."

“The commission is perturbed with the sight of the atrocity being committed on a child and to the woman. You are, therefore, requested to immediately look into the matter and take appropriate action against the accused in accordance with the law. The action taken must be communicated to the commission within 10 days," she said.

Shweta and Abhinav tied the knot in 2013. The couple has a son named Reyansh Kohli. After Tiwari’s video went viral, Abhinav too posted a video titled “Let the truth come out". Responding to the tweet by NCW, Abhinav posted on Instagram, “Respected Chairperson, I have not done anything wrong. I beg you to please request DGP Maharashtra to investigate into the location of my son and hand him over to me." The actress is currently in South Africa shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

