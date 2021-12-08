'Necessary To Self-Examine': Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Actor Milind Gawali's Instagram Post

The makers of the popular Marathi show, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, which airs on Star Pravah, have shared a new promo wherein it was shown that Arundhati’s friend Ashutosh has now entered the drama. In the promo, Aniruddh appears to have gone speechless in front of Ashutosh. Actor Milind Gawali, who plays the character of Aniruddh on the show, recently posted something interesting on Instagram.

Reposting the promo of the show on his Instagram account, he wrote: “Success is always not a fluke". He said that Indeed people like Aniruddha never have answers to Ashutosh Kelkar’s questions. In his caption, he further said that for people like Ashutosh Kelkar, who is simple and honest, how easy it is for them, adding that they become successful at all stages of life and they are not proud of their achievements.

He wrote that Ashutosh Kelkar is such a sweet person, and we want such people, but Aniruddha doesn’t like it because he is superior to him in all cases. “Aniruddha can’t tolerate that. In such a short time, Ashutosh Kelkar became the favourite character of the people," he wrote.

Milind added that even he liked that character and as well as Omkar Govardhan, who plays it. Sometimes the artist and the character become the same.

Furthermore, Milind wrote that Omkar fits in the character of Ashutosh just like Shantanu Moghe fits in Avinash’s character. He appreciated the casting department comprising Namita Vartak and Ravi Karmarkar.

“Along with all these artists, it is very difficult to find an artist who suits that character. Our Shantanu Moghe is very sweet, loving nature just like Avinash, Omkar Govardhan such a gentleman, nice, smart just like Ashutosh Kelkar," Milind said.

He then turns his attention to the character he plays. “Oh my god, I have all these qualities? Did they see it? Milind Gawali it is necessary to self examine," the actor wrote, ending the post with some laughing emoticons.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.