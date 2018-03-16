GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Need a Good Script to be Cast with Kajol, Says Ajay Devgn

IANS

Updated:March 16, 2018, 12:14 PM IST
Image: Yogen Shah


New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn says it would need a good script to cast him and his actress wife Kajol in a film.

Ajay and Kajol have previously starred in films like Ishq, Raju Chacha, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and U Me Aur Hum.

Asked when would they be seen together again on screen, Ajay told IANS here: "It depends. Whenever we find a great script. It's not very easy to cast both of us in a film. You need a good script."

Ajay got married to Kajol in 1999. The couple have two children -- daughter Nysa, 15 and son Yug, 8.

Talking about balancing work and personal life, he said: "I try and balance my work very well. I spend a lot of time with my children. Sometimes it happens that you are stuck but most of the time I see to it that I spend time. I keep going to Singapore to spend time with my daughter Nysa and here also I do not work more than eight hours and not on Sundays."

On the acting front, Ajay's latest film "Raid", based on a true story about money laundering, released on Friday. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the film also stars Ileana D'Cruz.

