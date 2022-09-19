'Need More Action Scenes in Next Part': Simbu at Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Meet

A thanksgiving meet to express gratitude to audiences and the press for supporting Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was organised by the makers of the film in Chennai on Sunday. The meet was attended by filmmaker Gautam Menon, producer Ishari K. Ganesh, and Silambarasan TR aka Simbu, along with other cast and crew of the film.

Participating in the meet, Simbu said that in the second part of the thrilling series, he has asked the makers to add “a lot of action scenes” for his fans. “It has nothing to do with regular commercial films. I am happy that the movie is liked by the fans,” the actor added.

Meanwhile, he also recalled the time when he was body shamed for his weight by some critics in the reviews of his previous films. Notably, the actor has shed some weight for the role, and speaking on the same he said, “This is the first time that a few critics couldn’t review my performance based on my looks and body weight.” He requested them “to not review a film based on someone’s looks and body weight.”

“I’ve accepted such criticism but not everyone can be fine with it,” the actor went on to add.

“I am happy that Jayamohan appreciated my performance. Thanks to Udayanidhi Stalin for publishing the film. My performance was highly appreciated. It gave me hope to make more different films,” Simbu signed off.

The gangster film also stars Siddhi Idnani, with Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, and Angelina Abraham in eminent roles. As the full name suggests, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Part I: The Kindling is only the first instalment of a thrilling series.

Written by Jeymohan, the story revolves around a small-town boy in Tamil Nadu moving to Mumbai and with the force of circumstances eventually becomes a gangster.

