'Need to Make Good Commercial Films That Are Liked Across India': Jackky Bhagnani

Over the last year or so, films like Jai Bheem, Pushpa, RRR, and now KGF-Chapter 2 have established one thing — that South Indian cinema is here to dominate. In a candid conversation, producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani shared his thoughts on why mass entertainers from the South are making a big buck, while Bollywood movies appear to be taking a back seat. Jackky also revealed his upcoming films. One of the youngest and most dynamic producers in the country is making a comeback with much-needed and interesting content, from action to drama.

Speaking to ETimes on failing Bollywood films and the record-breaking success of pan-India films like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2 which managed to connect with the audience at large, Jackky said, “We need to make good commercial films, which are liked across India. I see the success of the last few films as a big sign of the revival of cinema."

“The audience wants to tell us something that we should listen to. It is not about North or South, but about coming together with good quality entertainment,” Jackky added.

When asked the kind of films he wanted to be associated with as a producer, Jackky said, “I want to create content that is universal and can cover a large segment.”

“Universal films are not meant to be sloppily made content and mainly the actors ride on the star bridge. I would rather want to create well-written, well-constructed commercial entertainment with good music, along with action, comedy, drama as well as historical and mythological material,” he said.

Jackie further added that there was a need to create larger than life content and match the expectations of new generation viewers.

On the work front, Jackky has highly-anticipated action entertainer Ganapath, headlined by Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The action-comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will also hit the theatres soon.

