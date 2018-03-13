English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Needed a Film Like October at This Point In Career: Varun Dhawan
Besides being an emotional journey for him, the film turned out to be a learning experience for Varun.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan says his upcoming film "October" came as a much-needed opportunity in his film career.
At the film's trailer launch here on Monday, Varun said: "I was the last person cast in the film after meeting Shoojit Sircar. I think casting should happen that way... Not because one actor is doing good in films. When I heard the story, I was so moved by it that I felt the need of doing the film.
"I need the film more than anyone else in the room at this point of time in my career."
October promises a unique love story.
"When I sign a film, I look at the script more than anything, and how much the maker is putting in the film. In 'October' Shoojitda, writer Juhi Chaturvedi and every one of our crew members put their heart and soul in it. I had to be a part of this film. They signed me for the film even before 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2'," Varun said.
Besides being an emotional journey for him, the film turned out to be a learning experience for Varun.
"Dada (Shoojit) asked me what do I do when I wake up. I said, 'As usual, I check my phone, I post things on social media'. Then he asked me not to do that, and instead observe a plant for 10 minutes. I started doing that and felt a huge change. I unlearned a lot... It was a very different experience," Varun said.
"October" is releasing on April 13.
