'Needed to Lose Weight': Shehnaz Gill Talks About her Amazing Transformation

Actor Shehnaz Gill is currently basking in the success of her movie Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh. After suffering a horrible personal loss last year following the death of Siddharth Shukla, the actor pulled herself back together.

Shehnaaz has a huge fanbase on social media and she’s everyone’s favourite for her funny and straightforward attitude. Apart from the commendable way in which she dealt with her grief, her weight loss journey is also very inspiring. Recently, the actor opened up about her amazing transformation in an interview.

She has a lot of fan pages on social media, where tidbits about her personal life and movies are constantly updated. Her videos and photos are constantly going viral on social media. Anchor and talk show host Janice Sequeira shared a video of Shehnaz Gill on her channel, where Shehnaz talked about her weight loss journey. The video also features YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate of the ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ fame. He seems to be very impressed with Shehnaz’s speech.

In this video which has now gone viral, Shehnaz says, “Losing weight is not that difficult. Because it’s up to the individual. If you make up your mind, it will work. It pays off. But if your willpower is weak, no one can do anything about it. I didn’t have good offers at first. So I didn’t pay attention to my weight. Also, I was working in Punjab at that time, and weight was not much of an issue there. But now I am getting some offers from Bollywood. For that, I felt the need to lose weight. And so I made that decision."

Shehnaz Gill has a great relationship with all her co-contestants from Bigg Boss 13. She had become a household name through the reality TV programme. The audience loved her chemistry with Siddharth Shukla. Shehnaz recently celebrated her 29th birthday.

