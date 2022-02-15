Neela Devi to Karisma-Kareena With Taimur-Jeh, Four Generations of Kapoor Kahandaan Get Together to Celebrate Randhir Kapoor's Birthday

Randhir Kapoor is celebrating his 75th birthday today i.e on February 15. To celebrate the special day, the entire Kapoor family gathered at the veteran actor’s house for lunch. Randhir’s daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of the celebration. The actor dropped a perfect family picture in which four generations of Kapoors can be seen posing together.

From Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh to Karisma Kapoor, her daughter Samaira and son Kiaan, everyone can be seen posing for the family picture. Rishi Kapoor’s wife, Neetu Kapoor, sister Rima Jain and her sons Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain. Armaan Jain, brother Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Tara Sutaria can also be seen in the picture. Late actor Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila and Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal can also be spotted in the family picture.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Best days are with family" and dropped a red heart emoji.

Earlier today, Kareena took to Instagram and a throwback picture of her parents and sent birthday wishes to her father. “Happy birthday to the best man in the world… papa… My father, My Sweet Father. Best Nana to Samu, Kiu, Tim Tim and Jeh baba,” she wrote.

Karisma Kapoor too showered love on her father Randhir on his birthday and dropped an adorable picture on social media.

Meanwhile, Randhir Kapoor moved to a new house last year which is also closer to his daughters. “I am feeling better here (the new house). I had started feeling more lonely, of late. Here, my family can drop in frequently like they did a few hours back; there was a puja today. They will continue to do so in the future. Even my friends are close by in Khar and Bandra," he had said while speaking to Times of India.

