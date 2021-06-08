Neelam Kothari Surprised by Husband Samir Soni on Super Dancer 4

Actress Neelam Kothari appeared as a special guest on the reality show Super Dancer 4 along with actor Govinda. Neelam was in for a lovely surprise on the sets of the show, that too from her husband Samir Soni. In a self-made video, Soni boosted his wife's confidence for facing the camera after two decades. He also spoke about his first meeting with Neelam and revealed how he feels to have her in his life.

In the video, he showed his faith in Neelam aout her facing the camera again and said that he is sure once she is out there, everything will be alright.

The 40-year-old actress was in tears after she heard Soni talking about their love story. The actor revealed that he first saw her on the sets of the film Jawaani and had thought that Kothari was the cutest girl in the film industry. He referred to his wife as a multi-tasker. Fact that you got married to me is the biggest compliment, he continued. In the end, Soni said that he regrets not being able to contribute as much as Kothari does. In the same video, the actress even got a special message from her daughter too.

After the show, Kothari shared the video on her official Instagram handle. Calling it special, the actress thanked her husband and showered him with love.

Recently, the actress was seen in the Netflix web series, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The web series depicted the lavish lifestyle of star wives of Bollywood. It starred Neelam along with Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Bhavana Pandey. The show was backed by director and producer Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, which is the digital arm of Dharma Production.

