Neelam Upadhyaya Laughs off Engagement Rumours with Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth was recently spotted with South Indian actress Neelam Upadhyaya at an event. The duo was accompanied by Siddharth’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra. Viral Bhayani had then shared a post of Siddharth and Neelam on his Instagram page, citing Neelam as Siddharth’s fiancée. “#priyankachopra mom and son with his fiancee today at an event (sic),” read the caption.

Soon after the South actress took to the comments section to refute the conjecture. Clarifying the doubt, she wrote, “The ring is on my right hand. We’re not engaged {laugh emoji (sic)}.”

Neelam had made her movie debut in 2012 with the Telugu film Mr 7. She has also appeared in Tamil films Unnodu Oru Naal and Om Shanthi Om. Few months ago, she had posted a group picture on the photo-sharing platform featuring Siddharth and Madhu.

Last year, Siddharth’s wedding with Ishittaa Kumar was called off just days before the ceremony. In an interview with Spotboye, Madhu had stated that the wedding was called off as her son was not ready to tie the knot and needed more time.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has arrived in the country with her singer-husband Nick Jonas to usher in Holi celebrations.

