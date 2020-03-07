English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Neelam Upadhyaya Laughs off Engagement Rumours with Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth

Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra

Responding to a social media post, Neelam Upadhyaya has rubbished rumours that claim she is engaged to actress Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth.

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth was recently spotted with South Indian actress Neelam Upadhyaya at an event. The duo was accompanied by Siddharth’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra. Viral Bhayani had then shared a post of Siddharth and Neelam on his Instagram page, citing Neelam as Siddharth’s fiancée. “#priyankachopra mom and son with his fiancee today at an event (sic),” read the caption.

Soon after the South actress took to the comments section to refute the conjecture. Clarifying the doubt, she wrote, “The ring is on my right hand. We’re not engaged {laugh emoji (sic)}.”

Neelam had made her movie debut in 2012 with the Telugu film Mr 7. She has also appeared in Tamil films Unnodu Oru Naal and Om Shanthi Om. Few months ago, she had posted a group picture on the photo-sharing platform featuring Siddharth and Madhu.

Post-brunch happy faces ☕️

Last year, Siddharth’s wedding with Ishittaa Kumar was called off just days before the ceremony. In an interview with Spotboye, Madhu had stated that the wedding was called off as her son was not ready to tie the knot and needed more time.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has arrived in the country with her singer-husband Nick Jonas to usher in Holi celebrations.

