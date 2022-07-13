Neelaraatri Trailer Is Now Out. Take A Look

The makers of Neelaraatri have released the trailer on July 12. The film, written and directed by Asok Nair, is touted to be the first no-dialogue movie made in any Indian language. The movie stars Bhagat Emmanuel and Hima Shankari in the lead.

Be it the execution or the range of events, the trailer has ticked all the boxes.

Fans have made a bee-line to the comment section to drop in their comments. A person called it “superb”. Another sent his warm wishes to the entire team. A fan wrote, “All the very best entire crew.”

The film also stars Manikandan Pattambi, Vaiga, Sumesh Surendran, Jayaraj Warrier, Vinod Kumar, and Baby Vedika.

The production control department is headed by Vinod Paravoor. Anish Gopal is responsible for the art set-up. The make-up and costumes are headed by Rajeev Angamali and Kuku Jeevan respectively. Raghu Ikoot is the man responsible for stills. Ramesh M Channel will look after the design team. Prasanth Kannoor is the chief Associate Director.

Asok Nair is known for his works in films including Savaari. As per the official synopsis, the film revolves around “a man, Savari, does odd jobs in the town of Thrissur until, an incident happens that changes his life forever.”

