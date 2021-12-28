Neeli Neeli Aakasam to Saranga Dariya: Popular Telugu Songs of 2021

Several songs have stolen the hearts of Telugu audiences in 2021. Many peppy numbers, romantic tracks and item songs from the Telugu films made to the chartbusters this year. A few songs received millions of views on YouTube.

As the year 2021 is ending in three days here is a look at the top Telugu songs which were well received by the audience.

1. Bhoom Bhaddhal

Bhoom Bhaddhal was an item number from Telugu film Krack starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead. The film turned out to a major hit at the box office in the beginning of the year. This item number from the film was loved by the audience in theatres. The song featuring Ravi Teja and Apsara Rani garnerned millions of views on internet.

2. Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram

This song is from the film Uppena which is considered as the first Telugu blockbuster of 2021. The music for the song was given by Devi Sri Prasad and Javed Ali crooned the peppy number. The film directed and written by Buchi Babu featured Vijay Sthupathi and Krithi Shetty in lead roles.

3. Neeli Neeli Aakasam

Neeli Neeli Aakasam was one of the most popular songs among the Telugu audience. The song from the film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela received over 2 million views on YouTube. The song features Pradeep Machiraju. Sid Sriram has given voice for this track while Chandra Bose penned the lyrics.

4. Okey Oka Lokam

Okey Oka Lokam was sung by Sid Sriram, while it was penned by Chandra Bose and music was given by Arun Chiluveru. The song from the album Sashi is one of the super hit tracks of the year 2021 which captivated the minds of audience.

5. NaaKanuluYepudu

Naa KanuluYepudu was another super hit song by Sid Sriram and it was penned by Lyricist Shreemani from the film Rang De. It is an emotional song starring Nitin and Keerthy Suresh

6. Maguva Maguva:

This song is from Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab. It was sung by Sid Sriram, penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.

7. Chitti

Chitti song from Jathi Ratnalu starring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna has received over 85 million views on YouTube. The track was sung by Ram Miriyala and written by Ramajogayya Sastry.

8. Saranga Dariya

The track from the film Love Story featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi was one of the most popular romantic tracks of 2021. Mangli has given voice for this track to the composition of Pawan Ch.

9. Leharaayi

The song from the film Most Eligible Bachelor has been composed by Gopi Sundar. The romantic track features Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde to the rendition of Sid Sriram.

10. OoAntava OoOoAntava

This dance number from Allu Arjun’s recent release Pushpa: The Rise is slowly gaining popularity. It has been sung by Indravathi Chauhan while the lyrics for the song has been written by Chandra Bose .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.