Neelima Azeem B'day: When 6-Year-Old Shahid Kapoor 'Saved' His Mother From French Man

Neelima Azeem is an accomplished actor and classical dancer. During her career in the entertainment industry, she acted in many famous TV shows and Bollywood films. While the actor was fortunate in terms of career, she wasn’t so lucky in relationships. The actor is celebrating her 63r birthday today.

Neelima first married a 21-year-old Pankaj Kapur at the age of 16. The marriage lasted only a few years and both of them separated. With Pankaj, she had Shahid Kapoor. She then married Rajesh Khatter, with whom she had Ishaan Khatter. However, the two separated after spending almost 11 years.

After the two failed marriages, the actor decided to tie the knot with Raza Ali Khan. This marriage also barely lasted 5 years.

Neelima Azeem has a good relationship with both of her sons. Talking about Shahid Kapoor, she once said, “Shahid has been very protective of me since childhood.”

Sharing an incident, Neelima said, “Once a French man was chasing me, and all of sudden Shahid, who was only 6 years old at the time, came and stood between me and the man. Not only this, he said ‘Excuse me, sir, before talking to my mother you have to talk to me. And, despite being a small child, I was shocked to see how Shahid faced him’."

Earlier, in an interview with a media outlet, she said, “Shahid was only 3 and a half years old when I and Pankaj separated.” Neelima single-handedly raised Shahid. Neelima always kept Shahid with her. When she used to perform on stage, Shahid would sit on the side and watch her.

Talking about her relationship with Pankaj, Neelima said, “I was 15 years old; I became friends with Pankaj and got married at 16. I never wanted to be separated from Pankaj but he had moved on. I was very attached to him but my heart was broken.”

Neelima is not only a good actor but an excellent Kathak dancer too. She has been trained by veteran gurus like Birju Maharaj and Munna Shukla.

In the era of Doordarshan, Neelima was praised for the character of a bubbly girl in Phir Wahi Talaash.

She acted in many shows including Amrapali, Shanti, Saans, Junoon, and became the favourite actor of the audience.

Neelima has also done a great job in many films like Sadak, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Ishq-Vishk, Blackmail, and Suryavansham.

