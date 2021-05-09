Neelima Azeem on Separation With Pankaj Kapur, Gal Gadot Confirms Joss Whedon Threatened Her

Neelima Azeem has opened up about her divorce from Pankaj Kapur when their son Shahid Kapoor was three-and-a-half years old. Neelima conceived at the age of 21.

She revealed that her then-husband Pankaj had left her for Mumbai to try his luck in films and TV even before they knew she had conceived. She also mentioned that she got help from her parents to raise Shahid who was born in New Delhi.

Read: Neelima Azeem Opens up on Separating from Pankaj Kapoor When Shahid Kapoor was 3.5 Years Old

Earlier, there were reports that Justice League director Joss Whedon had clashes with Gal Gadot on the set of the superhero blockbuster. Gadot reportedly disagreed with Whedon’s approach to her character Wonder Woman, which was markedly different from the one she was playing in the stand-alone Patty Jenkins’ directed movie.

RELATED NEWS Actor-YouTuber Rahul Vohra Dies of Coronavirus Complications at 35

Read: Gal Gadot Confirms Reports of Joss Whedon ‘Threatening’ Her Career on Justice League

The eighth season of top reality television show Bigg Boss Kannada has been suspended halfway due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show has gone on for more than 70 days with 8 contestants still left. It was hosted by Kiccha Sudeep and started on 28 February earlier this year.

On Saturday, Colours Kannada Business head Parameshwar Gundkal took the decision to end the show.

Read: Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Suspended Midway Due to Coronavirus, Contestants Sent Home

Actor-YouTuber Rahul Vohra died on Sunday at a hospital in New Delhi due to COVID-19 complications, theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed.

Vohra, 35, had shared his coronavirus diagnosis earlier this week in a Facebook post. He was admitted at the Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, Tahirpur and was shifted to Ayushman Hospital, Dwarka, on Saturday evening.

Read: Actor-YouTuber Rahul Vohra Dies of Coronavirus Complications at 35

Actress and dancer Sambhavna Seth, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss, lost her father to Covid-19 recently. The same was confirmed by Seth’s husband Avinash Dwivedi, who took to social media to share the unfortunate news.

The actress’ father had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back and passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday evening.

Read: Sambhavna Seth’s Father Passes Away Due to Coronavirus

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here