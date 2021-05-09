Neelima Azeem Opens up on Separating from Pankaj Kapoor When Shahid Kapoor was 3.5 Years Old

Neelima Azeem has opened up about her divorce from Pankaj Kapur when their son Shahid Kapoor was three-and-a-half years old. Neelima conceived at the age of 21. She revealed that her then-husband Pankaj had left her for Mumbai to try his luck in films and TV even before they knew she had conceived. She also mentioned that she got help from her parents to raise Shahid who was born in New Delhi.

On how Shahid reacted to the news of their parents separating, Neelima said, “Shahid was very young, he was three and a half years old. Shahid was born in Delhi while I was staying with my parents because Pankaj had left much earlier and shifted to Mumbai before we know that I had conceived. He wanted to try his luck in films and TV and I supported him because I thought he is a very talented and young man."

“I was actually taken care of by my parents and my brother during the pregnancy all through. Later when Shahid was born, we were with my parents in their home. Pankaj and I never had a home together ever. Shahid was used to staying with us there in Delhi," she added (via).

Neelima raised Shahid as a single parent after her divorce from Pankaj in 1984. She has another son, Ishaan Khatter, with her ex-husband Rajesh Khattar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here