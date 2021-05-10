Neelima Azeem Reveals How Shahid Kapoor First Told Her That He was in Love with Mira Rajput

Artist Neelima Azeem knows her sons Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter like no other. In a recent interview, the actress revealed how Shahid and Mira’s relationship blossomed in the initial days of their courtship.

Speaking to ETimes, Neelima said that Shahid was very shy when he told her that he was in love with Mira. According to Neelima’s description, the actor was very careful and not sure how his mother would react had he told her. Describing her first meeting with Mira, Neelima said that she was very sweet, and full of enthusiasm, love and affection. With all these qualities exuded by her daughter-in-law, Neelima said that she fell in love with her at first sight.

The actress also mentioned that she was also a good friend of Mira’s mother and hence had already met her before. After welcoming Mira into the family and spending time with her ever since, Neelima says that she would describe her as an intelligent, sensible girl. However, among all the qualities, Neelima mentions that Mira has struck the balance in their family by being a great homemaker, companion and exceedingly sensible for her age. “It’s unbelievable how she’s adjusted to celebrity, film actors’ life and she’s such a young mother and she’s so good at everything.” More than anything else she is a very good friend and companion to Shahid," said Neelima.

Describing her relationship with her grandchildren Misha and Zain, Neelima said that everybody in the family knows that she and her granddaughter are best friends. For Neelima, Misha is her “Jaan Batasha” while Zain is her “Jaan Babushka” and she always has a good time with the kids. She further mentioned that her life now revolves around her grandchildren.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2015 and have two kids together.

