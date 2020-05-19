Neelima Azim on Divorce with Pankaj Kapur: I Didn't Decide to Separate, He Moved on & it was Difficult

Actress Neelima Azim has opened up about her separation with veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. She revealed that it was not her decision to call off the marriage.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, “I would like to say that I didn’t decide to separate. It’s a fact. He moved on, and it was a difficult thing for me to the stomach, but he also had his reasons. We had been friends from a long time. I think I was 15 years old when I became friends with him. He had reasons, and I understood it”.

Speaking about the pain that comes with divorce, she added, “When there's a break-up, which is called divorce, it is painful for both. There was a lot of friendship and attachment but there was heartbreak. It's alright. He's very well settled with his family today, and I wish him well”.

At the time, when Neelima and Pankaj got divorced their son and now actor Shahid was only three and a half years old. The couple had tied the knot in the year 1975 and had parted ways in 1984.

After their divorce, Pankaj married Supriya Pathak and has been leading a happy life with her. The couple is blessed with two children Sanah and Ruhaan.

Meanwhile, Pankaj and Shahid will share the screen space in sports drama Jersey.

Follow @News18Movies for more



