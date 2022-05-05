Neena Gupta Sings, Ayushmann Khurrana Beats Drum In Fun Throwback Video from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan; Watch

Whether intriguing with her impeccable acting prowess on screen or interacting with her fans via captivating social media posts, Neena Gupta slays it everytime. Just like her latest post, which will surely bring a smile to your face. On Thursday, the veteran actor dropped a delightful throwback clip, which appears to be a behind the scene video from her 2020 film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the video, Neena Gupta along with her co-stars in the romantic social drama can be seen singing and having fun inside the train, while other passengers record the stars.

In the enjoyable video, Neena Gupta is singing the iconic song Ramaiya Vastavaiya from the film Shree 420, while Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen playing the dholak perfectly on the tunes of the popular song. Other stars of the film like Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Pankhuri Awasthy, Sunita Rajwar, Manu Rishi Chaddha, and Maanvi Gagroo can also be seen singing and clapping along with the tunes of the song. The video begins by showing both Ayushmann and Neena Gupta in one frame and then it pans towards other stars and also captures several fans standing near their seats and recording them.

The whole moment was recorded by Gajraj Rao who in the end switched to the selfie camera and recorded himself while singing the tunes. The entertaining video has received much-deserved love from the netizens and several fans praised Neena Gupta for her amazing contribution to the film industry. One fan wrote, “What fun..you are so real Neena Ji..you are going through the BEST PHASE of your life… Aise hi chamakte raho…" Another user wrote, “Wow really v happy to see u enjoying in train." A third user wrote, “All my favourite people in one place."

Talking about her work front,, the veteran actress was last seen in the 2021 OTT film Dial 100 with Manoj Bajpayee. Currently, she is busy shooting Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial Uunchai, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa.The film’s team recently wrapped the last schedule for the film with a unique tribute to Sooraj Barjatya.

