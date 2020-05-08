MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Neena Gupta Crosses 5 Lakh Followers Milestone on Instagram, Thanks Fans With Video Message

Neena Gupta Crosses 5 Lakh Followers Milestone on Instagram, Thanks Fans With Video Message

Actress Neena Gupta has thanked fans for showering love on her as she crossed 5 lakh followers on Instagram.

  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 3:53 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Neena Gupta, who is quite regular on Instagram, has crossed the 5 lakh followers milestone.


Thanking her Instagram family for all their love and support, the veteran actor shared a fun video in which she can be seen dramatically walking as she says, “Aapki wajah se huye paanch lakh, paanch lakh. Aapki duaaon se paanch lakh, paanch lakh. Aapke hi pyaar se, paanch lakh paanch lakh. Aapke comments se, paanch lakh paanch lakh. Thank you, thank you, paanch lakh, paanch lakh. Instagram mein mere, paanch lakh followers ho gaye. Thank you all”.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you thank you

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

The clip has been shot in the garden of her house in Mukteshwar. She is currently isolated there with her husband.


In the caption of her post, she wrote, “Thank you thank you”.


Till now, her video has been liked by more than one lakh 40 thousand people and the comments section is filled with “love you”s and “congratulations”.


Neena was last seen in the web series titled Panchayat. She has been paired opposite actor Raghubir Yadav in it. The show which got released on April 3 also stars Jitendra Kumar, Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy in pivotal roles.


Neena will next be seen with her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta in the show Masaba Masaba.


Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading