Neena Gupta Crosses 5 Lakh Followers Milestone on Instagram, Thanks Fans With Video Message

Actor Neena Gupta, who is quite regular on Instagram, has crossed the 5 lakh followers milestone.







Thanking her Instagram family for all their love and support, the veteran actor shared a fun video in which she can be seen dramatically walking as she says, “Aapki wajah se huye paanch lakh, paanch lakh. Aapki duaaon se paanch lakh, paanch lakh. Aapke hi pyaar se, paanch lakh paanch lakh. Aapke comments se, paanch lakh paanch lakh. Thank you, thank you, paanch lakh, paanch lakh. Instagram mein mere, paanch lakh followers ho gaye. Thank you all”.

The clip has been shot in the garden of her house in Mukteshwar. She is currently isolated there with her husband.







In the caption of her post, she wrote, “Thank you thank you”.







Till now, her video has been liked by more than one lakh 40 thousand people and the comments section is filled with “love you”s and “congratulations”.







Neena was last seen in the web series titled Panchayat. She has been paired opposite actor Raghubir Yadav in it. The show which got released on April 3 also stars Jitendra Kumar, Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy in pivotal roles.







Neena will next be seen with her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta in the show Masaba Masaba.





