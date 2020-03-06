English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Neena Gupta Excited Over Her Daughter Masaba's Netflix Show

Neena and Masaba Gupta.

Masaba Gupta will be making her Netflix debut with her show called Masaba Masaba which will showcase her life.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 6, 2020, 5:07 PM IST
Veteran actress Neena Gupta is super excited about her daughter and fashion designer Masaba's upcoming digital show titled "Masaba Masaba".

The Netflix show, which will premiere in April, also features Neena.

"I am very much excited about the show. You all will get to see my fun bonding with my daughter. It was a pleasure working with her," Neena told IANS.

"Masaba Masaba" will showcase the life of Masaba on screen, following her unique background, diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world.

Sharing a glimpse of her show, Masaba on Friday took to Instagram and posted a video in which we can see her in conversation with Vietnamese-American actress Lanacondor who welcomed the designer to the platform. The teaser also shows the teenage actress visiting Masaba's store and adorning some ensembles featuring the quintessential Masaba print.



Follow @News18Movies for more

