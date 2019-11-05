Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao are the Cutest Dancers in Bala's Don't Be Shy Challenge, Watch Video
The Don't Be Shy Challenge from Bala has become very popular. The latest celebrities to do so were Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho co-stars, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.
The Don't Be Shy Challenge from Bala has become very popular. The latest celebrities to do so were Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho co-stars, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.
Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Bala's Don't Be Shy Challenge is making the rounds on the internet. The rule of the challenge is that one must dance to the hook steps of the song, performed by Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.
The latest celebrities to take up this challenge is Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, who played Ayushmann's parents in Badhaai Ho. The dream team will come together on screen again with Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan.
In the video uploaded by Neena Gupta, we can see the two senior actors shaking their legs to Khurrana's song. "Dont need you, i can touch my body @gajrajrao Yeh lo #DontBeShyChallenge @sanyamalhotra_ All the best for #Bala @ayushmannk @yamigautam @bhumipednekar," Neena captioned the cute video.
Her daughter Masaba Gupta commented, "I dont think I can handle it anymore", while Ayushmann said, "Hahaha too good!!"
Check it out:
Other actors who took the Don't Be Shy Challenge include Varun Dhawan, Aparshakti Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Saniya Malhotra, Tahira Kashyap and Yami Gautam. Check out some of the videos below:
View this post on Instagram
Don’t Be Shy Ladies and Gentlemen. Take this challenge right away like @varundvn and I did. All the love to Bhratashree @ayushmannk @amarkaushik @maddockfilms #DineshVijan @pvijan @sonymusicindia @bhumipednekar @soulfulsachin @jigarsaraiya @badboyshah @shalmiaow @vijayganguly @drzeusworld and @yamigautam for #Bala P.S - @sanyamalhotra_ @ananyapanday @prashantsixpack @vattyboy go for it #DontBeShy
A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana) on
View this post on Instagram
Trying very hard to not be shy but with @arjunkapoor just can’t help it #DontBeShy #TakeUpTheChallenge #Bala @ayushmannk @maddockfilms @amarkaushik @bhumipednekar @yamigautam #DineshVijan @soulfulsachin @jigarsaraiya @sonymusicindia @badboyshah @drzeusworld @vijayganguly @shalmiaow
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao are the Cutest Dancers in Bala's Don't Be Shy Challenge, Watch Video
- Bigg Boss 13: After Sidharth Shukla's Eviction Announcement, #WeSupportSidShukla Trends on Twitter
- A 9-Year-Old's Painting of Delhi's Grey Skies and Masks Shows the Horror We Are Living In
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Arriving on November 9: Here’s Everything We Know
- With Regulations For Content Incoming, Instagram Hopes Influencers Are Smart Enough