Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao are the Cutest Dancers in Bala's Don't Be Shy Challenge, Watch Video

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Bala's Don't Be Shy Challenge is making the rounds on the internet. The rule of the challenge is that one must dance to the hook steps of the song, performed by Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

The latest celebrities to take up this challenge is Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, who played Ayushmann's parents in Badhaai Ho. The dream team will come together on screen again with Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan.

In the video uploaded by Neena Gupta, we can see the two senior actors shaking their legs to Khurrana's song. "Dont need you, i can touch my body @gajrajrao Yeh lo #DontBeShyChallenge @sanyamalhotra_ All the best for #Bala @ayushmannk @yamigautam @bhumipednekar," Neena captioned the cute video.

Her daughter Masaba Gupta commented, "I dont think I can handle it anymore", while Ayushmann said, "Hahaha too good!!"

Check it out:

Other actors who took the Don't Be Shy Challenge include Varun Dhawan, Aparshakti Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Saniya Malhotra, Tahira Kashyap and Yami Gautam. Check out some of the videos below:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.